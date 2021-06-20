Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Albemarle worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $157.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $188.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.