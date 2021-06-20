Alchemint Standards Hits Market Cap of $119,145.28 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $119,145.28 and $20.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00056153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00128968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00172695 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,099.15 or 1.00482534 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.