Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,617,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.28% of Alector worth $52,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alector by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 567,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alector by 114.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 262,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 139,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after buying an additional 121,313 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Alector stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $428,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,617. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

