Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 892,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $41,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $180.69 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

