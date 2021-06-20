All Sports (SOC) Market Capitalization Hits $31.18 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. All Sports has a total market cap of $31.18 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00023987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00754185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00083439 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

