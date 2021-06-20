Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 77,172 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,927 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,172 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

