Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $16.26 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 285,891 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Sunrun worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,147 shares of company stock worth $13,872,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.