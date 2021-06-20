Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 140.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,734 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $15,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after buying an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 383.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after buying an additional 1,596,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.76. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

