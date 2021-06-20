Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 400,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,168 shares of company stock worth $2,948,679 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE ALLY opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

