Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Raised by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,679. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. 8,559,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,952. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

