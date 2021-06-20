Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post sales of $201.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.37 million and the highest is $225.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $103.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $835.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.90 million to $914.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $176.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

