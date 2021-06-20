Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.1% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 190.3% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 181,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,074,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,277,000 after acquiring an additional 548,435 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,095,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,188. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

