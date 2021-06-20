ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALXO opened at $59.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,905,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

