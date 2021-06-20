Ambrosus 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $251,452.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $251,452.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 736,329,715 coins and its circulating supply is 194,542,900 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.