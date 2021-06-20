Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520 over the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ameresco by 23.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after buying an additional 459,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 361,137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ameresco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,351,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ameresco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

