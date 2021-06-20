American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.94. 2,770,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,470. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

