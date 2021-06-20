AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

ABC stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,240,737. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

