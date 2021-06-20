Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,763 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $238.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

