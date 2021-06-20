Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002473 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $137.11 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00059094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.00742555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 231,326,374 coins and its circulating supply is 159,855,633 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

