Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,175,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $162.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $168.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $651,607.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,140. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

