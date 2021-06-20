Analysts Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $644.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post sales of $644.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $637.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.55 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $574.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.