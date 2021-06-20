Analysts Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $644.76 Million

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post sales of $644.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $637.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.55 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $574.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.