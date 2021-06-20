Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $637.00 Million

Brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report $637.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $632.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.30 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $583.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $3,312,614. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV opened at $183.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

