Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce sales of $73.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.46 million and the lowest is $70.78 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $84.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $314.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.45 million to $321.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $298.51 million, with estimates ranging from $291.66 million to $305.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.64 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

