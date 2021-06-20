Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $335.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $198.81 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

