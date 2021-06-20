Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. MRC Global posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 889,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,781. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,268 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after acquiring an additional 228,583 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

