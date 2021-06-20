Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce $415.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.00 million and the lowest is $415.03 million. SMART Global posted sales of $281.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock worth $102,110,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,081,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

