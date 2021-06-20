Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.65. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 308.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,149,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 723,227 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,443,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,093,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.