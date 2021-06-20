Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in United Rentals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $288.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.45. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $139.10 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

