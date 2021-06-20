Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in United Rentals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $288.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.45. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $139.10 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.