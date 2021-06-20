Analysts Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.85 Million

Brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report $281.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $283.00 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $282.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

