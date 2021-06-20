Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report sales of $159.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.60 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $145.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $645.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $646.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $708.71 million, with estimates ranging from $690.04 million to $732.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.71. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

