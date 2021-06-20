Analysts Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the lowest is $3.01 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.