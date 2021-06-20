Analysts Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $99.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

