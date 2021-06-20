Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

