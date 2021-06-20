Analysts Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to announce $18.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.28 million and the highest is $19.50 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 891.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $96.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $99.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $237.26 million to $279.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $43.18 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.77.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

