Analysts Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post sales of $255.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.38 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $118.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $901.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $886.46 million to $914.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $71.67 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

