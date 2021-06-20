Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report $7.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $29.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.47 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.00 billion to $35.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $500.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix has a 1-year low of $432.14 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

