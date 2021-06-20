Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Transcat reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ TRNS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.35. 67,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,677. The company has a market cap of $420.88 million, a PE ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $58.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

