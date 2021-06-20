Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.63 Million

Analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to post $815.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $817.06 million and the lowest is $814.20 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $688.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $220.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.14. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $104.80 and a 52-week high of $265.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,096,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $19,014,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $5,507,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

