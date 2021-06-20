Analysts Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,723.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

