Analyzing Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold $2.46 billion 4.20 $787.71 million $3.41 11.36 Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.28 $37.52 million N/A N/A

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold 30.36% 18.12% 13.18% Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kirkland Lake Gold and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold 1 1 7 0 2.67 Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67

Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.74%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.45%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Copper Mountain Mining on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Newmont Corporation. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

