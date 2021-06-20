Analyzing Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qurate Retail and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.37 $1.20 billion $2.99 4.29 ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.78 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.94

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qurate Retail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail 9.80% 32.63% 8.02% ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qurate Retail and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 3 2 0 2.40 ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60

Qurate Retail presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 12.25%. ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 101.08%. Given ContextLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats ContextLogic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

