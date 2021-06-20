Anchor Hits Market Capitalization of $10.23 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and $24,859.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00024541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.28 or 0.00771676 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00044580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00084196 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

ANCT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

