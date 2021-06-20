Anchor Neural World Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Anchor Neural World has a total market capitalization of $17.74 million and approximately $21.29 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded down 32.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anchor Neural World

ANW is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

