Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $198.01 million and $4.35 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00007431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,481,048 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.