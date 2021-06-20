APENFT Price Tops $0.0000 (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One APENFT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $79.72 million and $207.28 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 69.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00060741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00024289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.75 or 0.00764991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00044840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00083811 BTC.

About APENFT

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars.

