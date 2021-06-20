API3 (API3) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.59 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. API3 has a total market cap of $37.11 million and approximately $14.59 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One API3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00007513 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00024541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.28 or 0.00771676 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00044580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00084196 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.