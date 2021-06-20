Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Market Cap of $62.96 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $62.96 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00039031 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00224946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00035250 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.86 or 0.04212571 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

