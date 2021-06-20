AppCoins (APPC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56,358.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $16.60 million and $56,358.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00024412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.77 or 0.00743542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083573 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,138,324 coins and its circulating supply is 245,138,322 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

