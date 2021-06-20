Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

