Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Harbor Financial Services LLC’s Largest Position

Harbor Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Harbor Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 42,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Apple by 7.1% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 196,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 571,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

AAPL opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.